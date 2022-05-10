 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WQAD anchor Jim Mertens is leaving for Cedar Rapids

WQAD anchor Jim Mertens is leaving after 27 years at the Moline station.

Mertens is moving to KCRG-TV in Cedar Rapids, he announced on social media Tuesday.

He is one of the station's evening anchors, and hosts "News 8 This Week" and WQPT's "The Cities." His last newscast will be 10 p.m. Friday.

"It's been 27 years you've needed to endure me, my bad jokes, my love of Wisconsin, and my ill-tempered remarks toward James (Zahara)," Mertens said in a social media post.

"We are sure going to miss those bad jokes, but we know you're going to continue to do great things for folks in the Cedar Rapids area," the station said on social media.

Mertens started his career in his high school years, at his hometown radio station, WFON Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, according to his biography on WQAD.com. Prior to coming to Moline, he worked at WAXX-FM/WAYY Radio in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, WEAU-TV Eau Claire, and WWMT-TV in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

