Year in Review: COVID lingered, stressing the Quad-Cities economy

With the COVID-19 pandemic stretching into its second year in 2021, the impacts of the virus have rocked every sector of the Quad-Cities economy.
Global shutdowns and mandatory quarantine periods stunted manufacturing production and the Quad-Cities, a manufacturing hub, was no different. In early 2021, raw material shortages and labor shortages foreshadowed a potential increase in inflation for the area, according to the Quad Cities Chamber first quarterly market report for 2021.
Later in the year, supply chain issues and an inability to gear up to pre-pandemic levels of production caused policy makers to enact fiscal and monetary policy to address the pandemic. Quad-Cities business experienced difficulties getting necessary supplies, from car dealerships unable to get get cars from manufacturers to caterers who couldn't get necessary ingredients. This lack of supply caused prices to skyrocket.
The increases may not indicate a permanent increase in the rate of inflation, according to the Chamber. Most of the shortages that caused inflation were brought on by temporary disruptions which are poised to end as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic.
But that recovery was uncertain as 2021 ended. Although vaccines and booster shots are increasingly available, new variants of the coronavirus continue to develop globally and cause uncertainties.
And with uncertainty, workers continue to reevaluate their jobs. The year saw a national labor shortage, and Quad-City businesses struggled to staff their stores and restaurants enough to remain open.
Rising COVID-19 cases were one of the biggest culprits driving the jobs divide. People are hesitant to head back to work because of health concerns as the highly contagious variant spreads, analysts have said. Many are also concerned about childcare as schools reopened with a high level of unpredictability because of the virus. Despite fewer COVID restrictions in 2021, quit rates were higher than in 2020 in the Midwest, increasing by about 100,000.
With a tight labor market, workers were empowered to quit jobs and demand increased benefits and wages. John Deere, headquartered in the Quad-Cities was the center of one of the largest strikes of the year, making it a landmark for the 2021 strike wave, when a series of union victories pushed others to unionize and move forward with strikes.
Over 10,000 Deere & Co. workers at factories in Illinois, Iowa and Kansas took to the picket lines on Oct. 13 to fight for higher wages and increased benefits. It took five weeks to come to terms with a contract and get them back to work, but in the end, the union workers had higher wage increases throughout the lifetime of the contract and pensions were made available to all workers, getting rid of a tiered system proposed in a prior contract.
Despite a significant halt in production, Deere had a record fourth quarter, though the effects of the strike may appear in the first quarter report.
Another bright spot for the Quad-Cities was the announcement Amazon will build a robotics fulfillment center in Davenport with 2.9 million gross square feet over five stories will create 1,000 permanent jobs. This center represents Davenport's single largest attraction of jobs at once.
Amazon salaries are expected to generate about $35 million annual payroll, and Amazon will spend in the area to support the center. That investment, Paul Rumler, CEO and president of the Chamber, estimated, could spark another 400 indirect jobs through spin-off and related projects — such as "last-mile" delivery stations — and spur growth of existing businesses to support the facility and attract new logistics, warehouse and distribution operations.
The new warehouse positions will offer a starting wage of at least $16 an hour, plus comprehensive benefits and a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000, according to Amazon.