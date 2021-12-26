Year in review: Deere strike and emergence of Amazon top the list in the Quad-Cities

The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stunt economic growth in the Quad-Cities.
A new Amazon fulfillment center is expected to bring 1,000 jobs to the area, which will boost the local economy and population. The Quad-Cities also became the center of a national labor movement when Deere & Co. workers leveraged a national labor shortage to strike for better benefits and wages.
They were the two biggest business stories of the year in the Quad-Cities.
Amazon
The Quad Cities Chamber helped to coordinate the development of a new Amazon robotics fulfillment center in Davenport that will be 2.9 million gross square feet over five stories.
While companies like Deere & Co., the Rock Island Arsenal and Arconic have grown over the past several decades, Amazon represents Davenport's single-largest attraction of jobs at once.
The center will create 1,000 permanent jobs and subsequently should bring new cash flow into the local economy. Amazon will generate an approximate $35 million annual payroll, plus the company will spend to support the center. That investment, Paul Rumler, CEO and president of the Chamber, estimated, could spark another 400 indirect jobs through spin-off and related projects — such as "last-mile" delivery stations — spurring growth of existing businesses and attracting new logistics, warehouse and distribution operations.
"Their investment in our community shows that Davenport is the ideal place for companies to locate and grow," Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said. "We look forward to this exciting company coming to make our vibrant economy even more vibrant."
The new warehouse jobs will start at $16 an hour, plus comprehensive benefits and a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000, according to Amazon, which recently announced pay increases across its fulfillment and transportation networks.
But economists say the new fulfillment center is not a step toward economic diversification for the area, which needs to attract higher-paying, higher-skilled jobs, like those in the finance and health care sectors.
The average household income in the Quad-Cities area is $75,167, according to the Chamber’s website, which uses data from the Quad-Cities combined statistical area. Hourly, that equals about $36 per hour.
Deere, UAW strike
Over 10,000 Deere & Co. workers at factories in Illinois, Iowa and Kansas took to the picket lines for five weeks starting Oct. 13 to fight for higher wages and increased benefits. They weren't alone — nationally Nabisco workers walked the picket line for five weeks, and Kellogg workers recently ended an 11-week strike.
The Deere strike was littered with legislative orders and complications because of labor-law regulations.
Deere sought and received a temporary injunction, advising the chief judge of the district court in Scott County that picketers had disrupted access to its properties and put others, including UAW members, at risk on Oct. 20. The injunction banned picketers from having fire barrels and chairs and limited the number of picketers on the line.
Three tentative agreements were reached throughout the course of the strike. The first offered limited wage and benefit increases as well as created a tier system in retirement. The second was struck down despite substantial gains in benefits that still weren't enough for the majority of the UAW membership. The third agreement was similar to the second but included minor improvements to the company’s incentive program. Workers gained higher wage increases throughout the lifetime of the contract, and pensions were made available to all workers, getting rid of a tiered system proposed in a prior contract.
Deere declared two separate “last, best and final” offers during the five weeks. The first was not technically an official last offer because it was not brought up initially at the negotiating table with the UAW. The UAW alleges to have heard of this news through the media. The second best-and-final offer was official and notification went directly through the UAW.
Some in the community rallied around the striking workers, offering free or discounted services and meals. Increased wages will circulate more money into the local economy, according to experts.
Despite a significant halt in production, Deere doesn't appear to have suffered major economic losses, as shown in a strong fourth-quarter shareholder report for 2021, but the impact may be seen in the first quarter of next year.