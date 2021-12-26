Year in review: Deere strike and emergence of Amazon top the list in the Quad-Cities

The Deere strike was littered with legislative orders and complications because of labor-law regulations.

Deere sought and received a temporary injunction, advising the chief judge of the district court in Scott County that picketers had disrupted access to its properties and put others, including UAW members, at risk on Oct. 20. The injunction banned picketers from having fire barrels and chairs and limited the number of picketers on the line.

Three tentative agreements were reached throughout the course of the strike. The first offered limited wage and benefit increases as well as created a tier system in retirement. The second was struck down despite substantial gains in benefits that still weren't enough for the majority of the UAW membership. The third agreement was similar to the second but included minor improvements to the company’s incentive program. Workers gained higher wage increases throughout the lifetime of the contract, and pensions were made available to all workers, getting rid of a tiered system proposed in a prior contract.