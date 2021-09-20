YWCA breaks ground on new downtown Rock Island center

After about 100 years of serving Rock Island, the YWCA decided it was time for a new facility.
“The need for expanded child care and the needs of the people that we are serving in the community has grown substantially as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Deanna Woodall, vice president development & growth, said.
The two-story, 48,900-square-foot facility at 1702-1704 5th Ave., Rock Island, will help to expand the YWCA’s outreach to women and people of color in Rock Island, through improved amenities such as a full-service community kitchen and an Empowerment Center. It will also offer increased capacity for child care and be able to accommodate 220 additional children. The center is projected to be open by the end of 2022.
“Having a new facility that's going to be nearly 50,000 square feet will allow us to serve that many more women, children and families in the Quad Cities that need this,” Woodall said.
The YWCA started fundraising silently for the new center three years ago, according to Woodall, and announced a public campaign in December 2020. Currently, the YWCA has raised 90% of its $13 million goal but is looking to surpass that goal because of fluctuations in building material prices and supply-chain shortages.
Woodall said challenges with fundraising meant the project was starting later than the YWCA hoped.
“Those obstacles were placed in front of us for a reason, and that was because now is the perfect time, and it is the most necessary time for this to happen,” Woodall said. “Not only because of the COVID-19 pandemic but also for the economic development of the city of Rock Island.”
Rock Island, which has the highest poverty rates in the Quad-Cities, is looking to reinvest in its downtown community to promote economic health. With the services that the YWCA provides, it is a key player in revitalizing downtown through providing support for citizens, according to Woodall.
“People are going through what might be recognized as one of the hardest times in their life,” Woodall said.
The new site is two blocks from the current location, so it will be walkable for most of the population that needs the most help, according to Woodall.
“People visit the Rock Island child care center and they just need a pack of diapers,” Woodall said. “Providing them a pack of diapers empowers them to get up and be a mom another day.”
The new center won’t just benefit Rock Island, according to Woodall, but will aim to serve the Quad-Cities community as a whole.
“I view the river as a joiner — it joins two states together; it brings our region together,” Woodall said. “I really do hope and believe that this new facility will be an attraction to all of our Quad Citizens.”