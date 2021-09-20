YWCA breaks ground on new downtown Rock Island center

“Those obstacles were placed in front of us for a reason, and that was because now is the perfect time, and it is the most necessary time for this to happen,” Woodall said. “Not only because of the COVID-19 pandemic but also for the economic development of the city of Rock Island.”

Rock Island, which has the highest poverty rates in the Quad-Cities, is looking to reinvest in its downtown community to promote economic health. With the services that the YWCA provides, it is a key player in revitalizing downtown through providing support for citizens, according to Woodall.

“People are going through what might be recognized as one of the hardest times in their life,” Woodall said.

The new site is two blocks from the current location, so it will be walkable for most of the population that needs the most help, according to Woodall.

“People visit the Rock Island child care center and they just need a pack of diapers,” Woodall said. “Providing them a pack of diapers empowers them to get up and be a mom another day.”

The new center won’t just benefit Rock Island, according to Woodall, but will aim to serve the Quad-Cities community as a whole.

“I view the river as a joiner — it joins two states together; it brings our region together,” Woodall said. “I really do hope and believe that this new facility will be an attraction to all of our Quad Citizens.”

