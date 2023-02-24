After 103 years in business in Rock Island, the E.H. Schroder Insurance Agency has closed. But that's not the end of its legacy.

Lohman Companies, an insurance firm that is celebrating 70 years of business this year, has acquired Schroder. Co-owner Scott Lohman said the sale of Schroder Insurance was on the table for several years, but the pandemic slowed the acquisition process.

Steve Schroder, president, has been with the company since 1974. As a third-generation owner, he said it was bittersweet to close the doors. With no other family to take over, though, the time had come.

"For me, it got to be my time. I was ready to look forward to the future and was looking for an opportunity to sell the business," he said. "The opportunity came up with Lohmans, and that's what we decided to do."

Schroder will work until his official retirement at the end of March. After that, he's looking forward to spending more time on the golf course.

When deciding which company to sell to, Lohman Companies was an easy choice, Schroder said.

"I know them also as a local, independent insurance agent, and they have a good reputation in the community," he said. "I'd rather sell to somebody local than to some out-of-town firm that nobody knows."

Lohman, the second generation in his company, said he had a certain comfort level with Schroder. Knowing how he treated his customers and the long legacy made the deal that much easier to make.

"We felt comfortable that it would be a good marriage between the two entities to carry on what they had done because they had 100 years with an excellent reputation in the Quad-Cities," Lohman said.

With the now-increasing client list, Lohman Companies has continued to grow its team, he said. The company has an office in Moline and its original office in Geneseo.

The longtime Schroder office at 3424 18th Ave., is for sale.