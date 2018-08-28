After being heavily damaged in a fire last year, the Long John Silver's and A&W restaurant in Davenport is open once again.
Cars lined up at the Brady Street location for its reopening Tuesday. According to a previous interview with Kathy Church, the district manager of Nellis Management Co., in Urbandale, the Long John Silver's/A&W Root Beer, at 3702 Brady St., hired around 45 employees. She said starting pay is $9 an hour.
Before 4 a.m. April 9, 2017, an early-morning fire closed the restaurant, and resulted in estimated damages of $100,000 to the property and $50,000 to the contents. Church previously said the company had to "start from scratch" and redesign the entire building with an updated look.
She said the newly designed restaurant will be dedicated to Deedee Vandivier, who worked with Long John Silver's for 39 years and served as manager when the restaurant closed down. She died last October at 55.
—Times staff