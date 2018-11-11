From surviving Hurricane Katrina alongside a famous actor to recovering from losing a loved one in the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks, Quad-City native Robert Smallwood's life has been anything but expected.
Smallwood, who graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1977, lives in Mexico with his partner, Araceli Jaimez Cruz. The writer, technologist and educator has published more than 100 articles and books. And most recently, he launched the nation's first magazine dedicated to the topic of information governance.
He has become an expert on improving data and information security. But at the same time, he has balanced his career while recovering from a life-altering loss.
'The Five People You Meet in Hell'
In 2005, as Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, Smallwood was stranded in a French Quarter apartment for 10 days.
Smallwood had moved to New Orleans after college for corporate work, before setting out as a consultant for digital imaging and content management.
He and several neighbors, including an 81-year-old sailor and Harry Anderson, who played Judge Harry Stone in the 1980s sitcom "Night Court," hunkered down in his apartment during the hurricane.
"Harry lived around the corner from me and we were drinking buddies," Smallwood said. "Sometimes he would try out new card tricks or jokes on me. We talked about all kinds of things, like Hollywood, celebrity, writing, politics."
Despite a famous TV judge keeping the conversation light, Smallwood said his experience during Katrina, being trapped for 10 days, was "traumatizing."
"We were put on planes and not told where we were going to be evacuated until they closed the doors," he said.
Smallwood eventually stayed with his older brother in Las Vegas, where he "felt compelled to write" and "started writing a book on the back of an envelope by the pool."
He flew to Chicago, and then returned to Bettendorf. Within six weeks, he had written a day-by-day account of his experience. What resulted was Smallwood's first book, "The Five People You Meet in Hell: Surviving Katrina," a first-hand account of the aftermath of the natural disaster, plus a look inside the conversations of those five locals who chose to stay and attempt to weather the storm.
'Taming the Email Tiger'
After piecing his life together again, Smallwood explored a new concept, "information governance," that was growing popular across the United Kingdom, but trailed behind in America.
"Information governance, or IG, developed as a way to secure, control and optimize information," he said. "IG is generally about reducing information risks and costs while maximizing information value. IG helps to clean up sloppy automation."
Smallwood focused his career on sharing knowledge about IG, and in 2008, published “Taming the Email Tiger: Email Management for Compliance, Governance and Litigation Readiness.” He continued publishing articles, journals and other pieces on the topic, eventually writing the world’s first textbook on the topic.
“When I was writing the (textbook on IG) five years ago, there was scant information on it — no books on the topic, at all. Only bits and pieces in blogs and articles that I pieced together along with some interviews and in-depth research on major component areas of IG, like cyber-security, information privacy (and compliance),” he said. “It was very challenging to form it into a formal discipline.”
The textbook, “Information Governance,” was released in 2014. That year, he began teaching online classes, teaching students as far away as South Africa, and from some major companies, including Pepsi.
'Adieu to an Angel'
For the past decade, Smallwood has lived in Mexico, where over the course of 27 months, he published three books for Wiley & Sons. His textbook was used around the world, but his life was about to take another unforeseen turn.
On Nov. 13, 2015, his partner, Jaimez Cruz, saw a photo attached to a news article about the terrorist attacks in Paris. The image included her daughter, Michelli Gil Jaimez, lifeless, on the ground, surrounded by paramedics. Jaimez was one of 130 people who died in the terrorist attacks in and around Paris.
She had been gunned down in front of La Belle Equipe while eating dinner with friends.
“It was an overwhelming amount of grief and despair,” Smallwood said. “If she woke up in the middle of the night crying, I knew what it was about. If she started crying over dinner, I knew what it was about."
Over the past few years, Jaimez Cruz has traveled to Paris to visit the memorial commemorating the victims. She plans to return this week for the third anniversary of the attacks. Smallwood said she’s in a better place now, but each mass shooting, such as this week in California, brings up new emotions.
Smallwood shared his memories, fears, doubts and anger in a blog post, “Adieu to An Angel.”
‘Information Governance World’
As his family moved ahead after tragedy, Smallwood worked on two new books, an updated textbook and a new magazine.
This fall, he published a book, “Information Governance for Healthcare Professionals: A Practical Approach,” which explores the connection between medical mistakes and the accuracy of medical records.
“In the U.S., medical mistakes are the third leading cause of death, behind heart attacks and cancer. And that is not due to poor training, bad medicines or poor equipment,” he said. “No, it is likely due to bad information, and IG addresses that. IG is also about securing information, and you want your protected health information and other personal information to be secure.”
This fall, he launched the first magazine dedicated to IG, “Information Governance World.”
“I purchased the domain name but I could not get other industry leaders to see the need for it. Then last December, my business partner and I were doing some IG training in Montreal, and we proposed the idea to the CEO of a software company,” he said. “He said he’d invest and support advertising in it.”
He officially launched the magazine and held a fiesta on Oct. 22.
Smallwood hopes the magazine will be a top resource for business professionals and industry leaders, as information governance becomes increasingly important while technology evolves.