Lowe's offering small business relief grants for women, minorities

Lowe’s is offering small business relief grants through its LISC (Local Initiative Support Corp.) Partnership.

Across the United States, many small businesses have been hit with unexpected financial pressure because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Many small businesses forced to shut down temporarily now are at serious risk of never reopening.

Thanks to a significant grant from Lowe’s, LISC will provide the emergency assistance to help small businesses. Lowe’s will deploy grants to help them bridge the financial gap, and provide guidance to help them navigate the intricate web of public and private resources now available.

Lowe’s announced that LISC will focus these efforts on historically underserved communities—especially those enterprises owned or led by minorities and women, who often lack access to affordable capital.

LISC is offering grants to small business owners to help meet their most immediate needs. Eligible expenses include paying rent and utilities, meeting payroll, paying outstanding debt to vendors, upgrading technology infrastructure and other immediate operational costs

All applications must be submitted by Wednesday, June 17 at 11:59 p.m. For additional information on how to apply, go to https://www.lisc.org/covid-19/small-business-assistance/small-business-relief-grants/lowes/

