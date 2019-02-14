The deadline is approaching for manufacturing facilities tours Feb. 25-27 and March 4-6 through TalentLink, a workforce development partnership formed in November by The Moline Foundation and Eastern Iowa Community College.
The group has teamed with John Deere Harvester Works, John Deere Davenport Works, M.A. Ford, Sears Seating, the Rock Island Arsenal and Arconic to allows parents and high school students to tour the facilities.
Company representatives will explain products, processes, job opportunities and education/training pathways. Students will have the opportunity to discuss internships, apprenticeships and concurrent enrollment courses in high school, part-time or seasonal job.
For more details, contact Christine Caves at 563-441-4373 or clcaves@eicc.edu.