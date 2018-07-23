Maquoketa resident Wendy McCartt has been named as the new executive director of the Maquoketa Chamber of Commerce.
In a news release, the chamber's board of directors said "Her hospitality experience, networking skills and her enthusiasm for the progression of Maquoketa make her a great fit for the position."
McCartt, who began in the new position Monday, replaces former director Matt Notz. His last day is July 31.
McCartt and her husband Kent have lived in Maquoketa with their children for the past 16 years.
