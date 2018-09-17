Founder of TownNews, Marc Wilson, will step down as executive chairman Oct. 1 and become chairman emeritus, officials announced last week.
Wilson started TownNews in 1989 out of the back shop of the weekly newspaper he published with his wife in Bigfork, Montana. TownNews became majority owned by Davenport publisher Lee Enterprises in 1995, according to the news release.
Wilson, 67, served as CEO of the company until he was succeeded by current CEO Brad Ward last year, according to the release. Wilson became executive chairman in 2017.
Wilson will retain a minority ownership in the company, officials said.
"Thanks to the partnership with Lee, the work of many dedicated employees, and the support of hundreds of customers in the news industry, TownNews has far exceeded my early-day expectations," Wilson said in the release.
Wilson plans to continue in a part-time role with TownNews, plus serve on the Inland Press Association Board of Directors.
—Times staff