MARK-TO-MARKET: Brace yourself, consumer prices continue to soar

The Fed readily admits it has vastly underestimated both the severity and duration of rising consumer prices. But for now, it has no plans to adjust monetary policy that would apply some downward pressure on skyrocketing prices. Instead, the Fed will let these higher prices continue and hope they soon begin to subside without intervention. This strategy is a huge gamble, but it’s a strategy that’s also being embraced by the Biden administration.

Exactly when consumer prices will start to decline remains a great unknown and the source of much debate. But until that time, consumers will be forced to pay a lot more for most everything they buy.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.