MARK-TO-MARKET: Brace yourself, consumer prices continue to soar

Over the past few months, consumer prices have been rising at a blistering pace. Two months ago, in May, the Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) reported that prices had increased by 5% over the previous 12 months. This was the largest annual increase in 13 years. But on Tuesday, the CPI for June showed that consumer prices have further increased — by a lot.
In June, consumer prices rose by a massive 0.9% from May, the largest monthly gain since June 2008. Over the past 12 months, prices increased by 5.4%, easily surpassing May’s annual gain of 5%. Core consumer prices, which strips out the more volatile and seasonal food and energy prices, rose by 4.5%, the largest annual increase in 30 years.
Few consumer goods and services have been spared from rising prices. On the higher end of the spectrum, prices for used cars and trucks have increased a staggering 45.2% over the past 12 months. Airline fares (+24.6%), appliances (+13.7%), bacon (+8.4%), fruits (+7.3%) and milk (+5.6%) are just a few examples of price gains American households are facing.
Consumer energy prices are likewise soaring. Natural gas, which is used in 50% of all U.S. homes, has risen 15.6% the past year. Perhaps the bigger shock to the wallet is at the gas pump. Nationwide, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is now $3.13, a seven-year high. Gas prices have risen 39% since the start of the year and 43% since July 2020.
According to data from the American Automobile Association, California has the nation’s highest average gas price at $4.32/gallon. Hawaii has the second highest at $4.07/gallon. Rounding out the Top 5 are No. 3 Washington ($3.84), No. 4 Nevada ($3.83) and No. 5 Utah ($3.77).
To further stoke the Illinois-Iowa rivalry, of all 50 states, Illinois ranks a rather dismal No. 11 for the highest gas in the land with an average price of $3.40/gallon. In the city of Chicago, the price jumps to $3.73/gallon. Sorry, Fighting Illini fans, Iowa ranks a very respectable No. 31, where a gallon of regular gas costs $3.01/gallon, $0.12 below the national average. Here in the Quad-Cities, on the Illinois side of the river, the average price is $3.30/gallon. On the Iowa side, it’s $0.33 cheaper at $2.97/gallon. For those who are curious, the cheapest gallon of gas in the nation is in Mississippi ($2.78) followed by Louisiana ($2.81).
The reopening of the U.S. economy, ongoing disruptions to global supply chains and massive government spending have created a combustible mixture to fuel the surge in consumer prices. But the million-dollar question is, how long will these high prices continue?
The Federal Reserve is tasked with setting our nation’s monetary policy, which includes the management of inflation. Accordingly, it has a number of tools at its disposal to keep rising prices in check. However, the Fed remains steadfast that inflation will remain a short-term event, despite growing evidence to the contrary.
The Fed readily admits it has vastly underestimated both the severity and duration of rising consumer prices. But for now, it has no plans to adjust monetary policy that would apply some downward pressure on skyrocketing prices. Instead, the Fed will let these higher prices continue and hope they soon begin to subside without intervention. This strategy is a huge gamble, but it’s a strategy that’s also being embraced by the Biden administration.
Exactly when consumer prices will start to decline remains a great unknown and the source of much debate. But until that time, consumers will be forced to pay a lot more for most everything they buy.
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.