MARK-TO-MARKET: Breaking down the Trump-China trade agreement

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to Phase 1 of an interim trade agreement on Friday, Dec. 13. The agreement, expected to be formally signed in early January, marks the first significant breakthrough of this near 2-year long trade dispute.
The United States and China have a complex economic relationship. The U.S. and China are the world’s No. 1 and No. 2 largest economies, respectively. Combined, these two nations account for more than 41% of the world’s total economic output. But the relationship between these two global giants has seldom been harmonious, especially when it comes to trade.
The U.S. and China are each other’s largest single trading partner. In 2018, their combined trade was a massive $659.8 billion. However, Trump has long complained of China’s ever-expanding trade deficit with the U.S. In other words, we buy a lot more goods from China than they buy from us.
In 2018, the U.S. exported only $120.3 billion of American goods into China. In return, we imported a sizable $539.5 billion of Chinese goods into our country. This resulting trade deficit of $419.2 billion is a record high and is the largest with any one nation. For perspective, America’s second largest trade deficit is with Mexico at just $81.5 billion.
Phase 1 immediately goes into effect and includes the bulk of Trump’s demands from China. China will buy significant quantities of U.S. agricultural goods, specifically soybeans and pork. China will ramp up its annual purchase of U.S. soybeans to $40-$50 billion a year, nearly two to three times greater than its historical annual purchase.
It will also end China’s “forced technology transfers.” For decades, for American companies to gain access to China’s marketplace, they would often have to turn over their intellectual property, trade secrets and technologies to the Chinese government or to a Chinese company. Additionally, the agreement provides greater protections on American copyrights and trademarks and allows greater access to U.S. financial services companies.
Finally, it addresses China’s currency manipulation. China is often accused of devaluing its currency. By artificially lowering the value of its currency, China makes its goods cheaper to buy in the global marketplace which unfairly pulls demand away from American manufacturers.
Negotiations have already started for Phase 2 — the next stage in this new agreement. Apart from the gains already achieved in Phase 1, Trump will continue to seek greater unrestricted access to China’s marketplace. Trump will also look to address China’s manufacturing subsidies. China heavily subsidizes its manufacturing industries, which then flood the global marketplace with cheap goods at prices with which U.S. manufacturers simply can’t compete.
In return for China’s concessions, Trump cancelled a 15% tariff on $160 billion of Chinese goods that was to go into effect last Sunday. Furthermore, his 15% tariff on $110 billion of Chinese goods imposed in September will be reduced to 7.5%. But the remaining 25% tariff on $250 billion of Chinese goods will remain in effect. China has a long history of not honoring its trade agreements, and Trump contends he needs to maintain leverage over China to ensure they live up to their commitments.
This new agreement, along with the recently negotiated U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, has helped continue the ongoing rally in the U.S. stock markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, NASDAQ and S&P 500 each continue to set new all-time highs.
Though Phase 1 immediately goes into effect, we shouldn’t expect an overnight surge in the economy. The agreement will take some time to filter its way through the economy, manufacturing supply chains and farmers’ crop production. But in the shorter term, it should start to alleviate some of that cloud of uncertainty this trade dispute has brought to American manufacturers and farmers.
Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment advisor with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment advisor with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.