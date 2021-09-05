MARK-TO-MARKET: Consumer confidence dips as delta variant rises

After the April 2020 fallout, Americans’ confidence began to gradually improve, and by October the Consumer Confidence Index had reached 101.4. But a second surge in COVID-19 at the end of 2020 once again sent consumer optimism on a downward spiral. Between November and February, the index languished in the high-80s to low-90s.

The proliferation of COVID-19 vaccines has had a sizable influence on America’s optimism. In June, the Consumer Confidence Index reached a post-pandemic high of 128.9. But the ongoing surge in the delta variant has begun to rattle that confidence. From June 1 to Aug. 26, the number of new daily cases of COVID-19 has increased from 9,346 to 179,578 — the highest daily total since January. It’s therefore little surprise the Consumer Confidence Index fell in both July and August.

It’s still too early to determine if the recent decline in consumer confidence will eventually result in lower consumer spending. But Wall Street knows the longer the decline, the greater the odds that consumer spending — and ultimately the U.S. economy — will be impacted. For now, at least, Wall Street is left hoping that the delta variant and the drop in consumer confidence are just temporary blips.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

