MARK-TO-MARKET: Consumer confidence in a COVID-19 world

In recent months, consumer confidence appears to track the ebb and flow of the latest COVID-19 developments. In June, the index shot up to 98.3. However, in July, the index declined to 92.6 as the number of COVID-19 cases across the U.S. spiked higher.

Without question, the rebound in the labor market and economy has driven consumer confidence off its April low. However, the ultimate goal is to consistently breach the index’s benchmark 100-level, which would convey a greater, longer-term conviction of consumer optimism.

Americans’ cash and credit reserves are limited. For many, the current labor market and economic climate have placed further strains on these already limited resources. Thus, Americans require more than a temporary rebound in the economic landscape. Consumer confidence requires sustainability — a sense that the recent improvements in the labor market and economy will continue. Unfortunately, a clearer picture on America’s economic outlook might not come into focus for quite some time.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.