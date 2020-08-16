MARK-TO-MARKET: Consumer confidence in a COVID-19 world

The Consumer Confidence Index is a key measure of optimism on the state of the U.S. economy. This much-followed index has a benchmark of 100. Any index level above 100 indicates an optimism on the economy, jobs and income by consumers, who ultimately will spend money and stimulate economic growth.
When it comes to the U.S. economy, the American consumer reigns supreme. Consumer spending is the fuel that powers the U.S. economic engine. Our household spending on durable and non-durable goods and services accounts for roughly 68% of all economic growth.
It is quite remarkable to consider the sheer magnitude the American consumer has on the health of the broader U.S. economy. Any increases in consumer demand for goods and services must be accompanied by an increase in production and employees to meet that demand. For employees, this translates to rising wages and greater disposable income. For companies, economic growth means greater corporate profits.
In February, the Consumer Confidence Index was reported at a stellar 132.6. For perspective, the index reached an 18-year high of 137.9 in October 2018. The all-time high is 144.7, set in May 2000. For those who are curious, the record low is just 25, set in February 2009 toward the end of America’s sub-prime mortgage crisis.
But the COVID-19 virus has had a crushing impact on the American psyche. Since the start of the global pandemic in March, forced business closures and quarantines have brutalized nearly every facet of our economy, including Americans’ confidence. Just two months later, in April, the index plummeted to 85.7 — the lowest level of consumer confidence since September 2014. April’s grisly number also snapped a 44-month consecutive string of 100-plus readings dating back to July 2016.
In recent months, consumer confidence appears to track the ebb and flow of the latest COVID-19 developments. In June, the index shot up to 98.3. However, in July, the index declined to 92.6 as the number of COVID-19 cases across the U.S. spiked higher.
Without question, the rebound in the labor market and economy has driven consumer confidence off its April low. However, the ultimate goal is to consistently breach the index’s benchmark 100-level, which would convey a greater, longer-term conviction of consumer optimism.
Americans’ cash and credit reserves are limited. For many, the current labor market and economic climate have placed further strains on these already limited resources. Thus, Americans require more than a temporary rebound in the economic landscape. Consumer confidence requires sustainability — a sense that the recent improvements in the labor market and economy will continue. Unfortunately, a clearer picture on America’s economic outlook might not come into focus for quite some time.
Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.