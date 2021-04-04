MARK-TO-MARKET: Consumer confidence reaches 12-month high

The latest consumer confidence data also alleviates concerns over February’s disappointing retail sales report. In February, retail sales suddenly fell by 3%, compared to January’s massive gain of 7.6%. Wall Street has viewed this pullback as more of a one-off event caused by February’s arctic blast that hit much of the nation. March’s strong consumer confidence report further strengthens that argument.

Over the past 12 months, consumer confidence among Americans has tracked the general ebb-and-flow of the pandemic. As the economy continues its reopening, confidence should remain high. But confidence can be a very fickle feeling. Ultimately, Americans must convert that optimism to dollars spent at the checkout line. But as history has shown, despite consumers being optimistic, their spending can unexpectedly slip into hibernation.

From November 2018 to February 2019, the Consumer Confidence Index ranged from 121.7 to 136.4, extremely high levels by any account. But during this same time, national retail sales significantly declined and overall consumer spending remained tepid at best.

Currently, Americans remain optimistic in their future outlook, Wall Street fully expects consumers to fuel a very strong pace of economic growth for the rest of the year.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.