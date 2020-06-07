MARK-TO-MARKET: Consumer confidence rises, remains battered

At some point, the Consumer Confidence Index will once again rise above the 100-mark that denotes optimism. States have increasingly begun to reopen their economies and once-unemployed workers are gradually returning to their jobs. But the road to recovery is fraught with peril. Just how strong and fast any economic rebound in the second half of the year will be is an unknown factor.

But the greater risk may lie in the psyche of the American consumer. Ideally, consumer optimism fuels the consumer spending that drives our economy forward. In reality, just because consumers are confident doesn’t always mean they will spend their money. It requires a conviction to convert that optimism to sales at America’s check-out lines.

There have been a number of cases where a high Consumer Confidence Index failed to translate to strength in consumer spending. Most recently, from November 2018 to February 2019, the index ranged from 121.7 to 136.4. However, during this time, retail sales data significantly declined and overall consumer spending remained tepid at best.

In the months ahead, we’ll begin to see the extent of any recovery in consumer confidence. As more and more businesses start to reopen, gains in job growth should follow. Unfortunately, a lot of uncertainty still remains. And that hint of doubt might keep an otherwise optimistic consumer from spending their paycheck.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.