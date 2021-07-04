MARK-TO-MARKET: Consumer confidence sets post-pandemic high

Over the past 16 months, consumer confidence has tracked the general ebb-and-flow of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March and April of 2020, consumer optimism cratered. But the vaccine-fueled reopening of the American economy has sent consumer confidence to a new post-pandemic high.
For Wall Street, consumer confidence goes beyond shoppers walking down the retail aisles with an added spring in their step. Consumer spending drives 68% of our nation’s economic growth. Optimistic consumers tend to spend more money, which ultimately drives economic growth.
A key measure of that optimism is the Consumer Confidence Index, released each month by The Conference Board, a U.S.-based provider of economic data and analytics. The index has a benchmark of 100. Any level above 100 indicates an optimism by consumers on their future outlook on the economy, jobs and income.
On Tuesday, The Conference Board released its June report, which showed the index had risen to 127.3, exceeding Wall Street’s forecast of 119. April and May were reported at 117.5 and 120, respectively. June’s level of 127.3 marked a 16-month post-pandemic high. Moreover, The Conference Board’s projected outlook for consumer confidence remains positive. According to Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators, “Consumers’ short-term optimism rebounded, buoyed by expectations that business conditions and their own financial prospects will continue improving in the months ahead.”
Despite June’s stellar report of 127.3, consumer confidence has not quite reached its pre-pandemic level. In February 2020, the index was at 132.6. However, June marks a significant turnaround from the April 2020 level of 85.7, a six-year low at the time. April’s dismal report also snapped a 44-month consecutive string of 100-plus levels for the index.
The spike in consumer confidence has benefited from a strong recovery in the labor market. In February 2020, the national unemployment rate was at 3.5%, a 50-year low. Two months later, the rate soared to 14.8% as 22.3 million Americans suddenly lost their jobs. The unemployment rate currently stands at 5.9% while 15.6 million jobs have been added over the past 14 months.
The labor market will play a critical role in maintaining consumer confidence. The economy has been adding jobs but not at the speed Wall Street has been hoping for. In April, the unemployment rate jumped from 6% to 6.1%, its first increase since April 2020. In the combined months of April and May, the economy added 796,000 fewer jobs than expected.
Despite the steady progress in the labor market, Wall Street has concerns the recovery is stuck in low gear. For Wall Street, the ultimate goal is a return to February 2020’s 50-year low unemployment rate of 3.5%. But according to the Federal Reserve’s latest projection, that isn’t expected until at least 2023.
All indicators suggest that consumer confidence should remain strong the remainder of 2021. Over the past six months, consumers appear to have shrugged off concerns over any short-term setbacks in the labor market and a rising bout of inflation. As we formally kick off the second half of the year, this optimism should continue to drive a solid demand for goods and services and an accelerated pace of growth for the U.S. economy.
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.