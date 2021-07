MARK-TO-MARKET: Consumer confidence sets post-pandemic high

All indicators suggest that consumer confidence should remain strong the remainder of 2021. Over the past six months, consumers appear to have shrugged off concerns over any short-term setbacks in the labor market and a rising bout of inflation. As we formally kick off the second half of the year, this optimism should continue to drive a solid demand for goods and services and an accelerated pace of growth for the U.S. economy.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.