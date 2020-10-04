MARK-TO-MARKET: Consumer confidence surges in September

For Wall Street analysts, predicting the confidence of the American consumer can be a daunting task, akin to finding the proverbial needle in a towering haystack. Unlike “hard” metrics like unemployment, economic growth or retail sales, analysts and number-crunchers are expected to somehow quantify a highly subjective “feeling.”
As one might expect, the challenges behind this task can be highly frustrating. Consumers can express a high level of confidence when economic indicators project they shouldn’t. Likewise, during times of robust economic growth, consumer confidence can unexpectedly dip into hibernation.
The Consumer Confidence Index attempts to grapple with this undertaking. The index is a key measure of consumer optimism on the state of the U.S. economy. It is released each month by The Conference Board, a U.S.-based global provider of economic data and analytics. The index has a benchmark of 100. Any reading above 100 indicates an optimism on the economy, jobs and income by consumers, who ultimately will spend money and stimulate economic growth. Consumer spending is the key driver of the U.S. economy, accounting for two-thirds of all U.S. economic growth.
In September, the Consumer Confidence Index soared to 101.8, well above Wall Street’s forecast of 88.8 and August’s level of 86.3. The 15.5-point gain from August was the largest monthly increase for the index in more than 17 years.
It was also the index’s first 100-plus reading since March. In April, the index plummeted to 85.7, snapping a 44-month consecutive string of 100-plus readings dating back to July 2016. For perspective, the record low for the index is 25, set in February 2009 toward the end of America’s sub-prime mortgage crisis. The all-time high is 144.7, set in May 2000. Despite September’s surge, the index is still below its pre-COVID-19 levels. In February, the index was reported at 132.6.
The rebound in consumer confidence does reflect the strong economic recovery since the height of the pandemic fallout. In the April-June second quarter, economic growth plummeted at an annualized rate of -31.4%, the biggest quarterly decline in history. In April, the national unemployment rate skyrocketed to 14.7%, the highest rate since the 1929-39 Great Depression.
But the July-September third quarter is expected to see a massive surge in economic growth. Many analysts are expecting a third-quarter growth rate of 25%, with continuing expansion into the fourth quarter and 2021.The unemployment rate has since declined to 7.9% while the economy has recovered 52% of the 22.2 million jobs lost in March and April.
In August, retail sales totaled $538 billion — a new record high for sales in a single month. This means that for the third month in a row, monthly retail sales are now higher than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trying to predict consumer confidence is a convoluted blend of art and science. Yes, we are in the midst of a very strong economic recovery. However, the path of the COVID-19 virus is still an unknown and the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election might not be known for several months. Uncertainty and confidence seldom go hand-in-hand. But for now, Americans appear confident in their future prospects.
Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.
