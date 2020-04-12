MARK-TO-MARKET: Consumers remain key to economic recovery

Given our current COVID-19 environment, March’s index level of 120 seems surprisingly high. Remember, it was in March that government mandates and social-distancing norms shut down or impaired entire industries within our economy. However, as these mandates and social norms are expected to continue at least through April, the financial markets are beginning to question the sustainability of this level of consumer optimism.

The U.S. is a highly durable and resilient entity that can withstand a tremendous amount of punishment. But the global fallout from the COVID-19 virus will have a brutal short-term impact on the U.S. economy and labor market. For the April-June second quarter, the U.S. economy will likely experience the largest quarterly economic decline in American history. The latest employment data from the U.S. Department of Labor is already showing the stark aftermath of business closures and layoffs. As our economy and labor market weaken, so should Americans’ confidence to spend their money.

The financial markets do expect a sharp V-shaped economic recovery in the second half of this year. However, the speed of that recovery is ultimately dependent on how long the COVID-19 virus continues to escalate. The longer it lasts, the greater the impact to the structural fabric of America’s economy and labor force, and ultimately, the greater the toll on Americans’ confidence.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.