MARK-TO-MARKET:COVID-19 reignites criticism of SBA loans

Car dealer AutoNation, Inc., which has 25,000 employees and reported 2019 revenues of $21.3 billion, also received $77 million in PPP loans. AutoNation is a publicly-held company whose stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AN. According to analysis by the Wall Street Journal, dozens of publicly traded companies have received in excess of $500 million in forgivable PPP loans administered by the SBA.

Yes, according to the SBA, 99.9% of American businesses are classified as small business. But reality is far different from the SBA’s self-imposed guidelines. Until the SBA makes substantial, and long-awaited, changes to its classification system, smaller businesses will continue to compete for critical loans against much larger and more highly-capitalized companies. Unfortunately, as a result of the COVID-19 economic fallout, many small businesses might not be around to see these changes.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.