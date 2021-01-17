MARK-TO-MARKET: COVID-19 surge hits labor market

Within the recent pullback in the labor market, the greater risk is having these unrecovered jobs become permanent. Since March, government restrictions have forced millions of American businesses to close or to the brink of closure. Many business owners have been placed in a highly untenable situation, in the short-term, simply trying to cover their costs while hoping these restrictions soon ease up.

But when restrictions ramped up again in October, many business owners — especially in the Leisure & Hospitality sector — felt they could no longer afford to ride it out and are simply closing their doors for good. And, unfortunately, those temporary layoffs and job losses are becoming permanent.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

