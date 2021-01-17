MARK-TO-MARKET: COVID-19 surge hits labor market

For the most part, the U.S. labor market has shown tremendous resiliency in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March and April, a massive 22.2 million jobs were lost as government mandates quickly shut down, or placed significant restrictions upon, entire swaths of the American economy. In April, the national unemployment rate soared to 14.8% — the highest rate since the 1929-39 Great Depression.
But in the following months, the labor market quickly rebounded. From May through November, the economy recovered more than 12.5 million, or 56%, of those lost jobs while the unemployment rate fell to 6.7%. Yes, this was still a distance from the 50-year low rate of 3.5% in February, but it was solid, steady progress.
December’s Employment Report, however, delivered a cautionary blow to the labor market’s recovery efforts. Though the unemployment rate held steady at 6.7%, a loss of 140,000 jobs was reported in December, ending seven consecutive months of job gains. This was well below the 50,000 gain that Wall Street had forecast and the 336,000 jobs added in November.
Of the 11 sectors of the labor market tracked by the U.S. Department of Labor, just six posted job gains in December. The job losses in December were heavily concentrated in the still-beleaguered Leisure & Hospitality sector, which remains the most susceptible to government-imposed restrictions. In December, the Leisure & Hospitality sector lost a staggering 498,000 jobs. The sector consists of bars and restaurants, but also theaters, sporting events, hotels, museums and casinos, among others.
In February, a record 16.9 million Americans were employed in the Leisure & Hospitality sector. But 10 months later, in December, the Leisure & Hospitality sector has failed to recapture almost 25% of the jobs it lost in March and April — by far the most of any sector. In fact, 40% of all unrecovered jobs are within the Leisure & Hospitality sector. The unemployment rate within the sector is 16.7%.
The sudden retreat in the labor market is from the continuing global surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. As expected, this surge has triggered more and tighter government restrictions on businesses. Over the past few months, we’re beginning to see the impact of these tighter restrictions not just in the labor market, but in other facets of the economy as well.
According to data from covidtracking.com, as of Thursday, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. has exceeded 22.9 million. So far this month of January, the average number of new cases each day is 229,881. For perspective, in October, the daily average was just 61,033. However, this was still 54% higher than September. In November and December, the daily average soared to 147,552 and 202,352, respectively. The total number of new cases from Nov. 1 through Thursday, Jan. 14, is 13.9 million. This accounts for 60.6% of all confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. since the first case was reported in mid-January of last year.
Within the recent pullback in the labor market, the greater risk is having these unrecovered jobs become permanent. Since March, government restrictions have forced millions of American businesses to close or to the brink of closure. Many business owners have been placed in a highly untenable situation, in the short-term, simply trying to cover their costs while hoping these restrictions soon ease up.
But when restrictions ramped up again in October, many business owners — especially in the Leisure & Hospitality sector — felt they could no longer afford to ride it out and are simply closing their doors for good. And, unfortunately, those temporary layoffs and job losses are becoming permanent.
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
