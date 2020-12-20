MARK-TO-MARKET: COVID-19 surge hits retail industry

But the latest retail sales data does call into question the perceived strength of the recent Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend — headlined by the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping extravaganzas. Initial data reported fairly robust sales during this five-day shopping weekend. On Cyber Monday alone, Americans spent a record $10.8 billion, the single largest online shopping day in U.S. history.

The retail sales data is the latest in a string of economic data feeling the sting from the near two-month surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. As expected, as the number of cases nationwide have escalated, so have government restrictions on American businesses. For consumers, it has brought a renewed hesitancy to frequent stores and large crowds, which often go hand-in-hand with holiday shopping.

But Wall Street’s concerns on the sudden decline in retail sales is tempered by the belief that this surge in COVID-19 cases — though significant — is most likely temporary. Unfortunately, for retailers, it is happening during the largest shopping event of the year — the retail holiday shopping season.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.