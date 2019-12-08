MARK-TO-MARKET: Economy upgraded, shoppers break holiday records

On a more granular level, the data illustrates how e-commerce continues to reshape the retailing landscape. E-commerce is defined as any sale executed via computer, tablet or smartphone. According to Fiserv, on Black Friday, sales at traditional “brick-and-mortar” stores increased by 4.2% over last year. However, Adobe Analytics reports online shoppers spent a Black Friday record $7.4 billion — a massive increase of 20%.

On Cyber Monday, online shoppers spent $9.4 billion — up more than 19% from 2018. With Americans spending more than $6.5 million every minute, this represents the single largest online shopping day in history. Online retailing powerhouse Amazon also reported its largest shopping day in history.

In total, the November through December retail holiday shopping season is expected to reach $730.7 billion, up 4% from last year. This amounts to, on average, $1,047.83 per American shopper.

As I’ve previously opined, a successful five-day Thanksgiving shopping weekend doesn’t guarantee a successful holiday season. Last year, shoppers broke similar records on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Unfortunately, retail sales quickly declined for the rest of the holiday season. And for retailers, having the bulk of your holiday sales come from heavily discounted shopping days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday results in lower profits.

The final outcome of the 61-day shopping season lies ahead. The big question for retailers is whether consumers will continue their spending blitz — with fewer promotional discounts — for the remainder of the year. Retailers are off to a good start, but the finish line is still 23 days away.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment advisor with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment advisor with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.