MARK-TO-MARKET: Fed doubles down on inflation bet

Faced with surging inflation, the Fed is rolling the dice that even the mildest of adjustments to its current monetary policy simply isn’t needed. But this gamble carries sizable risks. If the Fed is wrong, which many on Wall Street contend, inflation won’t be a short-term prospect but a longer-lasting endeavor. If high prices persist, the Fed could then be forced to impose more sudden and drastic measures to rein in inflation. And those more severe measures could cause problems for the U.S. economy down the road.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.