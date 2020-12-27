MARK-TO-MARKET: Fed gives latest insight on US economy

As America’s central bank, the U.S. Federal Reserve is tasked with promoting the health of the U.S. economy and the stability of our financial system. One of its core missions is to drive the nation’s monetary policy. Through the management of short-term interest rates and the availability and cost of credit, the Fed seeks to manipulate spending, investment, employment and inflation to foster economic growth.
The Fed’s main tool in this endeavor is to adjust the benchmark fed funds rate, upon which short-term debt is often based. In response to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, in March, the Fed slashed the fed funds rate from 1.75% to near 0% to help boost economic growth. Lower interest rates induce consumer and business spending as goods and services become cheaper to buy on credit. At its December meeting, the Fed indicated that interest rates would remain near 0% at least through 2023.
The Fed also stated it will continue its quantitative easing, or QE, program. Briefly, QE is when a central bank, in this case the Fed, purchases long-term government debt or securities. The effect of QE is to increase the money supply while driving down long-term interest rates. The Fed hopes that flooding the economy with cash, combined with lowering long-term interest rates, will artificially create demand for goods and services, thus stimulating economic growth.
To support the economy, the Fed will remain highly accommodative in its monetary policy. However, it admits the economy remains highly dependent on the course of the COVID-19 virus.
In the July-September third quarter, the economy grew at an annualized rate of 33.4% — a record surge coming off the second quarter’s 31.4% decline. But according to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, the “pace of improvement has moderated” in the last few months of the year. The recent lackluster reports in job gains and retail sales, among others, have been driven by the two-plus month surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. Unfortunately, Powell expects the economic impact of this spike in cases to linger into the first half of 2021.
The Fed also expects a rise in inflation — the year-over-year increase in prices for goods and services. Currently, the deflationary pressures of a global pandemic have kept consumer prices low, with inflation now at just 1.4%. But disruptions in manufacturing supply chains, the Fed’s inflationary monetary policies and trillions of dollars in Congressional pandemic-related stimulus measures all have the effect of driving consumer prices higher.
The Fed projects inflation to reach 1.8% in 2021 but will allow inflation to run above its typical 2% target rate. However, the Fed’s 1.8% projection is much lower than many economists on Wall Street, who are forecasting inflation next year to reach 2.5-3%, or even higher. As the economy continues its recovery efforts, higher prices will significantly impact many American consumers and businesses — especially those in industries hit hard by the pandemic. If prices rise too fast, too soon, those consumers and businesses can quickly curtail their spending habits, undermining economic growth.
Even with many obstacles to overcome, the Fed remains optimistic on the economy’s outlook. Next year, the economy is expected to grow by a robust 4.2%. The national unemployment rate, currently at 6.7%, should reach 5% by year-end 2021 and 4.2% by 2022. But the true benchmark is, and will remain, the levels of economic prosperity achieved before the pandemic. Despite its optimism, the Fed readily admits it will be several years before that will be achieved.
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
