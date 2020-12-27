MARK-TO-MARKET: Fed gives latest insight on US economy

Even with many obstacles to overcome, the Fed remains optimistic on the economy’s outlook. Next year, the economy is expected to grow by a robust 4.2%. The national unemployment rate, currently at 6.7%, should reach 5% by year-end 2021 and 4.2% by 2022. But the true benchmark is, and will remain, the levels of economic prosperity achieved before the pandemic. Despite its optimism, the Fed readily admits it will be several years before that will be achieved.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.