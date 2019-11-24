MARK-TO-MARKET: Fed green-lights imperfect economy

Powell’s argument for sustained growth lies in the continued strength of consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of all U.S. economic growth. That spending should be further fueled by high consumer confidence, a 50-year low unemployment rate and annual wage growth near a decade-high.

For his remarks on monetary policy, the focus was on the Fed’s expected path of interest rate adjustments. So far this year, the Fed has enacted three 0.25% interest rate cuts to the benchmark fed funds rate, upon which short-term debt is often based. By lowering the fed funds rate, the Fed inherently lowers the interest rates on short-term debt such as credit cards, short-term bank loans, home equity lines of credit and variable-rate mortgages. By lowering interest rates, the Fed’s objective is to lower the cost of borrowing – which stimulates consumer and business spending and helps boost economic growth.

For now, at least, the Fed has signaled an end to further interest rate cuts. Powell’s testimony has brushed aside concerns of recession. Yes, the current economy has some sizable flaws. But the Fed knows the economy’s fate rests with the American consumer. And the Fed’s goal will be to keep consumer spending strong giving the rest of the economy a chance to rebound.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment advisor with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment advisor with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.