MARK-TO-MARKET: Fed green-lights imperfect economy

By no means is our current economy perfect.
We continue to see softness in manufacturing, business spending and capital expenditures in factories, equipment and technology. The latest round of reported corporate earnings, though better than expected, remains fairly underwhelming. A very weak global economy and the U.S.-China trade dispute continue to weigh on economic growth and drive uncertainty on corporate America. Consequently, U.S. economic growth has fallen from a highly robust annualized rate of 3.1% in the first quarter to a more modest pace of 2% and 1.9% in the second and third quarters, respectively.
As America’s central bank, the U.S. Federal Reserve serves as the decision-making body for U.S. monetary policy. Through management of short-term interest rates and the availability and cost of credit, it seeks to manipulate spending, investment, employment and inflation to foster economic growth. It is the world’s most powerful and influential central bank. The Fed chairman is often considered the second most powerful person in the world, behind only the American President. As its chairman, Jerome Powell holds significant sway over other Fed members and often serves as the Fed’s conduit for communications with the financial markets.
Chairman Powell recently testified before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee and the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill to discuss his outlook on the U.S. economy and monetary policy. Powell acknowledges the biggest risks to the U.S. economy remain global economic weakness and our ongoing trade disputes. Despite these two large headwinds, he still sees a “sustained expansion of economic activity” and expects the U.S. economy to continue growing at a solid pace.
Powell’s argument for sustained growth lies in the continued strength of consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of all U.S. economic growth. That spending should be further fueled by high consumer confidence, a 50-year low unemployment rate and annual wage growth near a decade-high.
For his remarks on monetary policy, the focus was on the Fed’s expected path of interest rate adjustments. So far this year, the Fed has enacted three 0.25% interest rate cuts to the benchmark fed funds rate, upon which short-term debt is often based. By lowering the fed funds rate, the Fed inherently lowers the interest rates on short-term debt such as credit cards, short-term bank loans, home equity lines of credit and variable-rate mortgages. By lowering interest rates, the Fed’s objective is to lower the cost of borrowing – which stimulates consumer and business spending and helps boost economic growth.
For now, at least, the Fed has signaled an end to further interest rate cuts. Powell’s testimony has brushed aside concerns of recession. Yes, the current economy has some sizable flaws. But the Fed knows the economy’s fate rests with the American consumer. And the Fed’s goal will be to keep consumer spending strong giving the rest of the economy a chance to rebound.
Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment advisor with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment advisor with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.