MARK-TO-MARKET: Fed’s policy shift targets consumers/economy

The word “inflation” frequently elicits a negative connotation. But it is often a misunderstood concept. In fact, inflation is not an inherently bad thing.
Simply stated, inflation is the year-over-year increase in prices for goods and services. As consumer demand rises, it naturally drives prices higher. Thus, in moderation, inflation represents a driving demand for goods and services that helps propel our economy forward. But as many might be pondering, what exactly represents a moderate amount of inflation?
That decision is made by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which serves as the decision-making body for U.S. monetary policy. Since January 2012, the Fed has deemed a 2% inflation rate, over the long term, as the ideal balance between price stability and economic growth.
When inflation is too low, it represents a reduced consumer demand for goods and services, declining wages and a weakened economic condition. If inflation is too high, consumer prices outpace wages, eroding Americans’ buying power. This would curtail consumer spending, causing a sudden decline in economic growth.
The Fed’s preferred method of tracking inflation is the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Index (PCE). Core PCE measures the annualized change in prices paid by consumer households for goods and services, excluding the more volatile and seasonal food and energy prices. Currently, core PCE — and thus the official inflation rate — lies at 1.3%.
But on Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced that the Fed would allow inflation to run higher than its 2% target rate. Under this new policy shift, the Fed will allow inflation to run “moderately” above 2% “for some time.” So, what exactly does this mean for American consumers and businesses? The answer lies with the Fed’s interest rate agenda.
The Fed’s mandate is to promote the health and stability of our financial system. Its main tool in this endeavor is to adjust the benchmark fed funds rate, upon which short-term debt is often based. Through management of interest rates and the availability and cost of credit, the Fed seeks to manipulate spending, investment, employment and inflation to foster economic growth. Lower interest rates induce consumer and business spending as goods and services become cheaper to buy on credit. Conversely, raising the cost of debt acts as a deterrent on spending, increasing the cost to purchase goods and services.
In response to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, in March, the Fed slashed the fed funds rate from 1.75% to near 0% to help boost economic growth. Interest rates are expected to remain near 0% for the next few years as the economy attempts to recover from its largest decline in history.
Under its prior policy, as inflation reached the target rate of 2%, the Fed would raise interest rates to keep prices from rising any higher. But now, the Fed will hold off on raising interest rates and allow inflation to exceed its 2% target rate — potentially as high as 2.5%.
While implementing its interest rate agenda, the Fed must walk a tightrope of balancing economic growth and inflation. The ideal pace allows for a steadily growing economy that keeps excessive inflation in check through targeted and measured rate hikes. If the Fed raises interest rates too fast, it risks prematurely stunting economic growth. Too slow, the Fed risks the economy overheating with runaway inflation.
The Fed realizes that any interest rate hike requires an economy, and an American consumer, that can withstand the pressure of higher rates. And with Thursday’s announcement, the Fed acknowledged that neither is yet equipped to handle that weight.
Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.
