MARK-TO-MARKET: Fed’s policy shift targets consumers/economy

While implementing its interest rate agenda, the Fed must walk a tightrope of balancing economic growth and inflation. The ideal pace allows for a steadily growing economy that keeps excessive inflation in check through targeted and measured rate hikes. If the Fed raises interest rates too fast, it risks prematurely stunting economic growth. Too slow, the Fed risks the economy overheating with runaway inflation.

The Fed realizes that any interest rate hike requires an economy, and an American consumer, that can withstand the pressure of higher rates. And with Thursday’s announcement, the Fed acknowledged that neither is yet equipped to handle that weight.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

