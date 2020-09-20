MARK-TO-MARKET: Fed upgrades economy, gives cautious outlook

As mandated by Congress, the Federal Reserve serves as the decision-making body for U.S. monetary policy. By manipulating the availability and cost of money and credit, the Fed strives to promote the health and stability of our economy and financial system.
The Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee holds eight regularly scheduled meetings each year to review current economic conditions and determine appropriate monetary policy. The FOMC concluded its two-day September meeting Wednesday.
The good news was that the Fed upgraded its projected 2020 economic growth rate to -3.7%, up from its -6.5% forecast in June, acknowledging the U.S. economy is in a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. For perspective, in 2018 and 2019, the U.S. economy grew by 2.9% and 2.3%, respectively.
In the April-June second quarter, the U.S. economy declined at an annualized rate of 31.7%, the largest quarterly decline in history. But for the third quarter, many Wall Street analysts expect the U.S. economy to grow at an annualized rate of around 25% with continuing growth into the fourth quarter. The Department of Commerce will report its initial third quarter economic growth rate on Thursday, Oct. 29.
The Fed also lowered this year’s projected unemployment rate to 7.6%, down from its June forecast of 9.3%. In 2021, the Fed projects the national unemployment rate to further decline to 5.5%.
Unfortunately, that is still above the 50-year low rate of 3.5% reached in February. But it does highlight the recent gains in the labor market over the past few months. In April, the unemployment rate soared to 14.7%, the highest rate since the 1929-39 Great Depression. However, the unemployment rate currently stands at 8.4% and the economy has recovered roughly 48% of the 22.2 million jobs lost in March and April.
Despite evidence of a strong recovery, on Wednesday, the Fed expressed concern the U.S. economic outlook still remains “highly uncertain.” The continued strain of government-imposed mandates and restrictions could force additional business closures, especially for small businesses, who often lack the capital and resources of larger companies. Consequently, many temporary job losses could become permanent. The Fed also cited a lack of subsequent economic relief packages held up in Congress during a highly contentious election year.
Ultimately, the Fed’s greatest threat to the U.S. economy is the path of the COVID-19 virus and the uncertainty of when any vaccine becomes available. In his post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated, “A full economic recovery is unlikely until people are confident that it is safe to reengage in a broad range of activities.” Powell’s comments reference the extensive damage to America’s service industries that still require a fair amount of human-to-human contact. These industries, such as airlines, hotels and entertainment, among others, still lag far behind the broader economic recovery.
In light of these challenges, the Fed indicates it won’t be raising interest rates through 2023. In March, the Fed slashed the fed funds rate from 1.75% to near 0%. The fed funds rate is a benchmark upon which short-term debt is often based. As America weathers the COVID-19 economic fallout, lower interest rates induce consumer and business spending as goods and services now become cheaper to buy on credit. The goal is that increased spending will help boost economic growth.
Without question, the Fed admits the economic recovery has progressed at a much faster pace than previously expected. But that praise comes with a sizable caveat — the road to recovery may be long and winding with several hills to climb.
Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.