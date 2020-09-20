MARK-TO-MARKET: Fed upgrades economy, gives cautious outlook

In light of these challenges, the Fed indicates it won’t be raising interest rates through 2023. In March, the Fed slashed the fed funds rate from 1.75% to near 0%. The fed funds rate is a benchmark upon which short-term debt is often based. As America weathers the COVID-19 economic fallout, lower interest rates induce consumer and business spending as goods and services now become cheaper to buy on credit. The goal is that increased spending will help boost economic growth.

Without question, the Fed admits the economic recovery has progressed at a much faster pace than previously expected. But that praise comes with a sizable caveat — the road to recovery may be long and winding with several hills to climb.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.