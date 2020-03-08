MARK-TO-MARKET: Finally, America’s trade deficit declines

The benefits of America’s sudden oil independence are two-fold. First, American consumers and businesses are no longer dependent on crude oil price manipulation by OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries). OPEC is a 14-nation oil cartel, led by its de facto leader Saudi Arabia, that controls roughly one-third of the world’s crude oil production. The U.S. is the largest consumer of crude oil — accounting for 20% of the world’s daily total consumption. In fact, America’s top three sources of energy consumption are crude oil (36%), natural gas (31%) and coal (13%).

The second benefit is a thriving export industry. Currently, the U.S. is the world’s third-largest exporter of crude oil, behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq. In 2012, America exported, on average, just 64,000 barrels per day. Today, our exports exceed 4.1 million barrels per day.

America’s recent stature as global crude oil kingpin will continue to leave its mark across our economic landscape. Not only will it help fuel our economic growth, but as evidenced in 2019, it serves as a tool to help keep America’s trade balance in check.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment advisor with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

