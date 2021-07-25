MARK-TO-MARKET: For now, stocks brush off Delta variant

For right or wrong, Wall Street is assuming Delta is just a small, temporary bump in the road. But this assumption carries sizable risk. According to CDC data, only 49% of the total U.S. population is fully vaccinated. For persons 18 years or older, the number jumps to 60%. Globally, vaccination rates are much lower, not so much by choice but by lack of availability. The global vaccination rate is just 13.3%. The low vaccination rates of India (6.4%), Japan (23%), Mexico (17%), Brazil (17%) and Australia (12%), among others, highlight the logistical challenges of vaccinating a global population.

The ultimate path of the Delta variant is yet to be seen. But its highly contagious nature and low global vaccination rates could bring further disruptions to both the U.S. and global economy.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

