MARK-TO-MARKET: For now, US labor market remains strong

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group indefinitely closed its hallowed trading floors at its historic Chicago Board of Trade. The NBA and NHL suspended their seasons. The NCAA canceled 20 winter and spring championship tournaments, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments set to start this month. Across the nation, festivals, concerts, businesses conventions and other public events are being canceled at record pace.

The end result of these measures will be a sudden and drastic hit to the American economy. Unfortunately, the impact will be magnified by further weakness to the global economy, which in 2019 had its slowest pace of growth in 10 years. The combined domestic and global repercussions of the COVID-19 virus will undermine U.S. trade, consumer spending, business spending, manufacturing — and yes, the U.S. labor market.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment advisor with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment advisor with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.