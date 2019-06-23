The G20, or Group of 20, is a select group of nations representing 19 of the world’s top national economies plus the European Union. Its role is to promote global economic growth, trade and labor, among others. The group’s next annual meeting will be in Osaka, Japan on June 28 and 29. However, this year’s agenda will be overshadowed by side discussions between the world’s largest economic powerhouses — the U.S. and China.
On Tuesday, President Trump announced that he and Chinese President Xi Xinping would hold an “extended meeting” at the G20 summit to discuss trade-related issues. The purpose is to restart dialogue since the collapse of trade negotiations back on May 3, when China suddenly backed away from a resolution to the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute. In a surprise move that sent the U.S. stock markets reeling, China balked from having its verbal guarantees on unfair trade practices and its theft of American corporate assets from being placed in the written text of any new trade agreement.
In response, Trump escalated existing tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods from 10% to 25%. Three days later, China retaliated by raising tariffs to 25% on $60 billion of U.S. goods.
Since then, negotiations have been at an impasse, but further threats of escalation continue. Trump has threatened a 25% tariff on an additional $325 billion of Chinese goods — encompassing all goods the U.S. imports from China.
Despite this resumption in trade discussions, a final compromise is not expected from this week’s summit meeting. However, fruitful dialogue can lay the foundation for future negotiations.
Aside from their high-octane political rhetoric, both Trump and Xi feel the sting from the year-plus long trade dispute. In 2018, China’s economic growth rate fell to its slowest pace in 28 years. This year, China’s rate of growth is expected to be even lower.
For Trump, America’s economy still remains relatively strong. In 2018, at the height of America’s global trade disputes, the U.S. economy surged by 2.9%, well above the prior eight-year average growth rate of just 2.18%. In the first quarter of his year, economic growth was 3.1%. But the sustainability of this growth is now being questioned with signs of strain and fatigue in consumer spending — the main driver of our economy.
As the 2020 election cycle kicks off, Trump is feeling the pressure to ensure the U.S. economy remains strong. In fact, a strong economy will be the cornerstone of his campaign message. But America’s trade dispute with China continues to act as a weight on economic growth. Moreover, America’s agricultural and manufacturing industries remain key targets of China’s tariffs on U.S. goods. For Trump, the economic pain placed on farmers and manufacturers is centered across America’s Heartland and Rust Belt — battleground states he’ll need to win for any chance of reelection.
Ultimately, Trump and Xi may find their true common ground is not within the text of any final trade agreement, but in an ever-increasing need to find a resolution to their dispute. For Xi, that need is to stave off further economic collapse. For Trump, it’s to win a presidential election.