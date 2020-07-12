MARK-TO-MARKET: Gold’s advance nears all-time high

The rise in gold has also been fueled by the rapid decline in interest rates. Gold prices are extremely sensitive to changes in interest rates. As interest rates decline, gold tends to rise. To help spur economic growth in the face of the global pandemic, in March, the U.S. Federal Reserve slashed the benchmark fed funds rate from 1.75% to near 0%.

Apart from any price appreciation determined in the open market, gold bears no dividends or interest payments. It must compete with interest-bearing investments, such as bonds, for investor funds. As interest rates rise, investors typically shed non-yielding assets such as gold in search of higher yields in other types of investments. But with interest rates at/near historic lows, there is less of an opportunity cost in buying gold as a safe-haven investment. Consequently, investors are now more willing to buy gold because the interest payments they could receive on other investments are relatively low.

The future of the current gold rally is unknown. However, interest rates are expected to remain low while questions linger on the state of the U.S. and global economies — both key tailwinds of support for gold prices. But so far, gold investors have been heavily rewarded.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

