MARK-TO-MARKET: Has the Fed learned its lesson?

As we begin 2020, the Fed appears more even-keeled in promoting its interest rate agenda. It’s been less aggressive in its public commentary and seems to be taking a more wait-and-see approach in delivering its interest rate forecasts. The role of the Fed should be “behind the scenes”, using its monetary policy to gently guide and stabilize the economy on a gradual upward trajectory. In recent years, its actions have hindered, not helped, that upward trajectory. This year, let’s hope the Fed has learned from its prior mistakes.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment advisor with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment advisor with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.