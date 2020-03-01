MARK-TO-MARKET: How Wall Street is analyzing the coronavirus

China’s economic woes reverberate across the globe. Here in the U.S., China is our third-largest trading partner. The U.S. is the No. 1 destination for Chinese goods, accounting for nearly 20% of all its exports. Embedded in those goods destined for American consumers are parts and components critical to U.S. manufacturing supply chains. According to Fortune, 94% of the Fortune 1000 companies are seeing a disruption in their supply chains caused by the coronavirus epidemic. The Fortune 1000 are the 1,000 largest U.S. companies based on revenues.

For the financial markets, it’s wait-and-see. Does this global outbreak last a few more weeks or a few more months? The longer it lasts, the more this virus will spread and the more nations will impose quarantines and restrictions on the economic engine that fuels their economy.

Comparing the coronavirus to U.S. influenza is a double-edged sword. Yes, with influenza, tens of millions of Americans become infected each flu season resulting in tens of thousands of deaths. But unlike the American flu season, where people continue to go to work and carry on with their daily lives, with the coronavirus, entire nations can come to a grinding halt — just look at China.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment advisor with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

