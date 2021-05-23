MARK-TO-MARKET: Inflation: What’s driving prices higher?

But Wall Street has a different take on inflation. Yes, they agree the supply-chain disruptions are temporary. But many argue the Fed is not fully considering the inflationary pressures from the massive increase in the M2 money supply. In their view, the government can’t increase the money supply by 24% without causing significant, long-term inflation. Instead, inflation should exceed 3% this year and reach 4% by 2022. Consequently, the Fed will be forced to start raising interest rates and adjusting its monetary policy much sooner than expected.

It’s too early to tell which side — the Fed or Wall Street — is right on the path of inflation. But the betting money-line is gradually shifting toward Wall Street. Americans might need to brace for even higher prices, and eventually, higher interest rates.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

