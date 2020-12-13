MARK-TO-MARKET: Jobless claims spark concerns on Wall Street

The importance of a strong labor market cannot be overstated. Steady, robust job growth, along with rising wages, fuels the consumer spending that drives our economy forward.
But the recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases is raising concerns on Wall Street of the impact to the labor market and the current economic recovery. According to data from covidtracking.com, as of Thursday, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has exceeded 15.3 million. So far this month of December, the average number of new daily cases is 204,888 — on pace for the highest daily average on record. For perspective, in November, the average number of new cases each day was 143,035. In October, the daily average was just 60,760. The 6.1 million new cases reported in November and December account for 40% of the nation’s 15.3 million year-to-date total.
The rising number of new cases has brought the latest round of government restrictions on America’s businesses. As evidenced throughout the pandemic, these restrictions have imposed a punishing toll on employers and their workers. In March and April, government mandates resulted in 22.2 million Americans losing their jobs while the national unemployment rate soared to 14.7%. Two months earlier, in February, the unemployment rate had reached a 50-year low of 3.5%.
Over the past seven months, the labor market has made significant gains. The unemployment rate has since fallen to 6.7%, and 12.3 million jobs have been recovered. But the latest data, in conjunction with the rising number of COVID-19 cases, has triggered a renewed tone of caution on Wall Street.
In November, the economy added just 245,000 new jobs, less than half the 500,000 that Wall Street was expecting. November’s gain was also well below the 610,000 jobs added in October. Then, on Thursday, the Department of Labor’s weekly Initial Jobless Claims Report delivered another cautionary shot across the bow.
The weekly Initial Jobless Claims Report represents the number of persons filing for unemployment insurance for the first time. On Thursday, the Department of Labor reported that 853,000 initial claims had been filed in the seven days ending Dec. 5. This was above the 724,000 claims expected and higher than the 716,000 reported the week before. Thursday’s report was the highest number of initial jobless claims in any week dating back to Sept. 19. Initial jobless claims have now increased in three of the past four weeks.
The great hope for the labor market, and ultimately the economy, has been a COVID-19 vaccine. Late Thursday night, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Pfizer’s vaccine Emergency Use Authorization. This status allows doctors to prescribe the vaccine while it undergoes further testing.
But as I’ve previously noted, Wall Street has sizable reservations on the many COVID-19 vaccines that will soon hit the market. Primarily, will any of these vaccines remain effective if the COVID-19 virus mutates? If not, will the research process have to start from ground zero all over again?
In the meantime, the collective eyes of Wall Street will remain on the U.S. labor market. The speed of our economic recovery hangs in the balance.
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.
