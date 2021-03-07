MARK-TO-MARKET: Labor market now in Biden’s hands

In his first year as president, Biden will have significant economic tailwinds to his advantage. As the vaccines continue to make their way into the population, the U.S. economy will increasingly open up. Moreover, tens of billions of consumer dollars — sitting idly in Americans’ bank accounts for the past 12 months — will suddenly be unleashed on a now open U.S. economy. This flood of consumer spending should provide a substantial boost to the economy, and more importantly, to the labor market as jobs are created to meet the surge in demand for goods and services.

Unfortunately, the post-pandemic economic surge will eventually wane and the road will be much tougher for Biden in 2022 and beyond. Biden needs to realize that a strong, vibrant labor market can offset other deficiencies in the economy. In 2019, despite a brutally weak global economy and America’s punishing trade disputes with China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union, the U.S. economy remained one of the strongest in the world. To his credit, former President Trump realized a record-setting labor market was the cornerstone of that strength, which was reflected in his economic policies.

As with Trump, Biden’s economy will also have its share of imperfections. Likewise, Biden needs to focus his policy agenda on the labor market to help overcome those obstacles. Americans aren’t expecting an overnight return to a 3.5% unemployment rate. But by the end of four years, a sub-4% rate needs to be delivered.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.