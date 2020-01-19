MARK-TO-MARKET: 2019 labor market sets new records

The importance of the U.S. labor market cannot be overstated. Each month, the U.S. Department of Commerce releases its latest data on our nation’s unemployment rate, job gains and wage growth, among others. Equally important, this data conveys a critical insight on the health of our economy.
As the number of employed workers expands, wages are driven higher as employers must compete from a declining pool of skilled and capable workers. Rising wages inherently increase consumer demand for goods and services which in turn drives economic growth. In 2019 — a year marked by a pullback in global and U.S. economic growth and escalating trade disputes — the U.S. labor market fueled the consumer spending that kept our economy grinding forward.
Based on the December employment report, the national unemployment rate is at 3.5%. This is the lowest unemployment rate since 1969 and a decline from the 3.9% rate reported 12 months earlier. In 2019, a total of 2,108,000 new jobs were added — almost 176,000 each month. However, this was below 2018’s massive 2,679,000 job gain.
So, what parts of the U.S. economy drove 2019’s gain of 2,108,000 new jobs? Of the 11 sectors tracked by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Education & Health Services ranked first, adding 647,000 new jobs. In recent years, nearly 90% of job growth in the sector has come from the Health Services industry. Rounding out the Top 5 are Professional & Business Services (+397,000), Leisure & Hospitality (+388,000), Government (+161,000) and Construction (+151,000). Mining & Logging was the only sector to have a net loss in 2019, losing 21,000 jobs.
Employers’ demand for skilled workers continues to push wages higher. In 2019, annual wage growth rose at an average pace of 3.2%, near a 10-year high. In 2018, annual wage growth averaged 3%, well above the prior 10-year annual average of just 2.3%.
The strength of the labor market is further reflected in the U-6 unemployment rate. The U-6 is released in the Department of Commerce’s monthly employment report, along with the U-3 — the official headline unemployment rate we traditionally follow. The U-6 reveals a broader measure on the nation’s unemployment rate and provides a more accurate assessment of the pulse of the employment situation.
Similar to the U-3, the U-6 includes the traditional unemployed — those who are jobless, actively seeking work and available to take a job. But unlike the U-3, the U-6 also includes those who have quit looking for a job and part-time workers seeking full-time employment. In other words, it consists of the unemployed, the discouraged and the under-employed.
The current U-6 rate is 6.75% — an all-time low since the Department of Commerce first started tracking it in 1994. This is down from the 7.6% rate reported in December 2018.
As we begin 2020, the state of the U.S. labor market will play a critical role in this year’s economy. The labor market is expected to remain strong, with the unemployment rate remaining around 3.5%. Steady job growth will continue to fuel rising wages, and American consumers — flush with cash —should drive the economy into that much-anticipated higher gear we’ve been waiting for.
Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment advisor with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment advisor with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.