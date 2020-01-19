MARK-TO-MARKET: 2019 labor market sets new records

Employers’ demand for skilled workers continues to push wages higher. In 2019, annual wage growth rose at an average pace of 3.2%, near a 10-year high. In 2018, annual wage growth averaged 3%, well above the prior 10-year annual average of just 2.3%.

The strength of the labor market is further reflected in the U-6 unemployment rate. The U-6 is released in the Department of Commerce’s monthly employment report, along with the U-3 — the official headline unemployment rate we traditionally follow. The U-6 reveals a broader measure on the nation’s unemployment rate and provides a more accurate assessment of the pulse of the employment situation.

Similar to the U-3, the U-6 includes the traditional unemployed — those who are jobless, actively seeking work and available to take a job. But unlike the U-3, the U-6 also includes those who have quit looking for a job and part-time workers seeking full-time employment. In other words, it consists of the unemployed, the discouraged and the under-employed.

The current U-6 rate is 6.75% — an all-time low since the Department of Commerce first started tracking it in 1994. This is down from the 7.6% rate reported in December 2018.

As we begin 2020, the state of the U.S. labor market will play a critical role in this year’s economy. The labor market is expected to remain strong, with the unemployment rate remaining around 3.5%. Steady job growth will continue to fuel rising wages, and American consumers — flush with cash —should drive the economy into that much-anticipated higher gear we’ve been waiting for.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment advisor with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment advisor with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.