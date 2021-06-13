MARK-TO-MARKET: Labor market struggles to meet expectations

Released by the Department of Labor, the monthly Employment Report provides the financial markets with the latest insight on the U.S. labor market.
Wall Street was hoping the recently released May report would alleviate concerns raised in April, which was considered a major disappointment. In April, the national unemployment rate unexpectedly rose from 6% to 6.1%, its first increase since April 2020, while just 278,000 new jobs were added. Wall Street had forecast a gain of 998,000 jobs. Unfortunately, May’s report — though better than April — still failed to impress a growing number of critics.
On the positive side, the unemployment rate fell from 6.1% to 5.8%. Of the 11 sectors tracked by the Department of Labor, eight posted job gains in May. The top-performing sector was Leisure & Hospitality — such as bars, restaurants, hotels, theaters and sporting venues — which added 292,000 new jobs. Rounding out the Top 5 are Education & Health Services (+87,000), Government (+67,000), Trade, Transportation & Utilities (+37,000) and Professional & Business Services (+35,000).
But May was also the second consecutive month the number of new jobs added failed to meet expectations. In May, the labor market underperformed by 91,000 jobs, as the 559,000 new jobs added fell below Wall Street’s forecast of 650,000. When combined with April’s 720,000 underperformance, a total of 811,000 expected jobs were not created in the past two months.
None of the 11 sectors has fully recovered to its pre-pandemic level of labor force, though some have fared better than others. The Financial Activities sector — which includes finance, insurance and real estate services — is within 0.8% (73,000 jobs) of its 8.8 million strong workforce that was employed in February 2020.
On the other end of the spectrum is the Leisure & Hospitality sector that was hit hard by government-imposed business closures and restrictions. In February 2020, Leisure & Hospitality employed a record-high 16.9 million Americans. Two months later, in April, that number plummeted by nearly 50% to just 8.6 million. Though significant progress has been made, as of May, the sector has yet to recover 2.5 million (15%) of those lost jobs.
It does appear rather petty for Wall Street to seemingly dismiss the unemployment rate decline to 5.8% and the combined 837,000 new jobs added in April and May. Indeed, the greater focus has been on the recent underperformance of the labor market — those 811,000 additional jobs expected but not created. But there’s a reason behind Wall Street’s tighter scrutiny.
For Wall Street, the goal isn’t to have the labor market simply plod along from one month to the next. Rather, the goal is a quick return to the 50-year low unemployment rate of 3.5% from February 2020 before the pandemic hit. And despite the steady progress, that goal remains some distance away.
The vaccines and the reopening of the U.S. economy should be driving a high-octane pace of growth in the economy and labor market. Moreover, these gains need to be maximized while this super-charged environment exists. Because, at some point, these tailwinds will start to fade. Fast and easy gains will quickly become a challenging grind. The free ride will be over. And Wall Street knows that.
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.