MARK-TO-MARKET: Manufacturing drives economy’s recovery efforts

Despite its steady recovery, America’s manufacturing industry is dealing with its share of pandemic-related challenges, including disruptions in production and workers being quarantined for 14 days. In its November report, the ISM confirms that “… absenteeism, short-term shutdowns to sanitize facilities and difficulties in returning and hiring workers are causing strains that will likely limit future manufacturing growth potential.”

The pandemic is also placing constraints on manufacturing supply chains. Suppliers face similar labor shortages and disruptions in their ability to provide and deliver essential parts, materials and services critical to the manufacturing process.

As we’ve seen with much of the U.S. economy, the manufacturing industry has exceeded any expectations first set back in the doldrums of March and April. But expectations change, and the latest expectation is for a return to its pre-pandemic levels of output and production. America’s manufacturing industry is not quite there yet, but its gains over the past eight months have been nothing short of exceptional.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.