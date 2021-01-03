MARK-TO-MARKET: Manufacturing drives economy’s recovery efforts

The manufacturing industry is an essential cog in America’s economic might. Historically, the industry accounts for roughly 11.5% of our nation’s gross domestic product — the total dollar-value of goods and services produced during the year. More importantly, since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in March and April, manufacturing has been a cornerstone of the economy’s recovery efforts.
According to the U.S. Federal Reserve, America’s industrial production rose another 0.4% in November — its sixth consecutive monthly gain in seven months. Industrial production is now just 5% below its pre-pandemic levels in February.
America’s industrial production is comprised of three components. By far the largest is manufacturing, followed by mining and utilities. In November, manufacturing output rose by 0.8%, its seventh consecutive monthly gain, and just 3.8% below February’s level.
The recovery in industrial production is reflected in the ISM Manufacturing Index. Released each month by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), the index is a key measure of strength in the U.S. manufacturing industry. The index has a benchmark of 50. Any level above 50 indicates the U.S. manufacturing industry is growing and expanding. Below 50, the industry is contracting.
In April, the fallout from the global pandemic sent the index plummeting to just 41.5 — its lowest level since 2009. For November, the index was reported at a highly robust 57.5, marking the sixth consecutive month of growth for America’s manufacturing industry. Of the 18 manufacturing industries tracked by the ISM, 16 reported growth in November. The two industries that contracted were Printing & Related Support Activities and Petroleum & Coal Products. December’s ISM Report will be released on Tuesday.
Despite its steady recovery, America’s manufacturing industry is dealing with its share of pandemic-related challenges, including disruptions in production and workers being quarantined for 14 days. In its November report, the ISM confirms that “… absenteeism, short-term shutdowns to sanitize facilities and difficulties in returning and hiring workers are causing strains that will likely limit future manufacturing growth potential.”
The pandemic is also placing constraints on manufacturing supply chains. Suppliers face similar labor shortages and disruptions in their ability to provide and deliver essential parts, materials and services critical to the manufacturing process.
As we’ve seen with much of the U.S. economy, the manufacturing industry has exceeded any expectations first set back in the doldrums of March and April. But expectations change, and the latest expectation is for a return to its pre-pandemic levels of output and production. America’s manufacturing industry is not quite there yet, but its gains over the past eight months have been nothing short of exceptional.
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.