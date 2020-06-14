MARK-TO-MARKET: May employment report surprises Wall Street

Over the past three months, the economy has lost 19.6 million jobs, conveying the impact government-mandated restrictions are having on American businesses. Of the 11 economic sectors tracked by the Department of Commerce, the Leisure & Hospitality sector has fared the worse. In February, Leisure & Hospitality employed more than 16.86 million Americans, a record all-time high. Just three months later, in May, the sector had lost 7.04 million jobs, a decline of 41.8%. Leisure & Hospitality has suffered the worst decline of the 11 sectors in the past three months.

We can’t expect businesses to be forcibly closed for 3-4 months, and in some states even longer, and then expect them to resume operations as if nothing happened. There’s going to be a lot of businesses that simply don’t reopen. For those that do survive, many may be forced to scale back the size of their operations. For others, because the damage done has been so great, their reopening may only last for a few months.

All things considered, May was a positive Employment Report. However, what we really need to see is a gradual, sustained improvement in these numbers.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

