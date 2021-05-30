MARK-TO-MARKET: Proposal adds IRS scrutiny to businesses, gig economy

The list of gig jobs is various and expansive. But most share the commonality of being cash-based or lack the formal IRS controls, such as W-2s, to accurately track the reporting of income and expenses. And for the IRS, that’s exactly what they want to know.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.