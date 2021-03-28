MARK-TO-MARKET: Putting the 2020 economy into perspective

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The economic recovery in the second half of 2020, however, was a record-setting resurgence. As Frank Costanza once proudly bellowed on Seinfeld: “I feel reborn. I’m like a phoenix, rising from Arizona!” Economic growth in the third quarter was 33.4%, followed by the fourth quarter’s rate of 4.3%.

Without question, the post-pandemic’s record-setting pace of government stimulus spending, combined with the U.S. Federal Reserve providing near-limitless liquidity and backing to the capital markets, greatly enhanced the odds of economic recovery. But this alone does not fully explain the meteoric rise in economic growth since the second quarter of last year.

Over the last half century, we’ve had many sizable economic downturns: the global financial crisis, the dot-com bubble, the savings and loan crisis and the oil and energy crises of the 1970s and 1980s, among others. If we take a closer look, each was preceded by a period of economic weakness. And each downturn was triggered by a sudden external shock that exposed these structural weaknesses within the economy. The end result was a very long, slow economic recovery.