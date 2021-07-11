MARK-TO-MARKET: Record level job openings underscore labor shortage

Currently, 25 states have chosen to opt out of the federal program. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ended the state’s participation effective June 12, though regular state benefits continue. Under Gov. JB Pritzker, Illinois still remains within the federal program.

The federal unemployment supplemental program remains a divisive subject. Advocates cite the extensive damage to the economy and labor market caused by government-mandated business closures and restrictions. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, economic growth cratered and the unemployment rate soared to 14.8% as more than 22.3 million Americans quickly lost their job.

Opponents, however, argue the additional federal benefits act as a disincentive for people to return to work. In many cases, people are now making the same money, or even more, by simply staying at home rather than returning to their job. In Illinois, for example, the state’s maximum weekly unemployment payment for an individual is $505. With the $300 federal supplement, the weekly payment jumps to $805. That’s equivalent to an annualized salary of $41,860.

Many economists and Wall Street analysts expect the labor shortage to improve, to some extent, later this fall. A return to normalcy for the back-to-school season should propel once home-bound parents back into the workforce. Also, for better or for worse, the federal supplement program is due to expire on Sept. 6. But until then, employers will be keeping their Help Wanted signs at the ready.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

