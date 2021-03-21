MARK-TO-MARKET: Retail sales down, but not out

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Commerce released its monthly Retail Sales Report for February. The report consists of receipts from stores and merchants, incorporating all in-store, internet and catalog sales. At face value, February’s report appears fairly grim. Retail sales in February declined by 3%, far below January’s monstrous gain of 7.6%.
Of the 13 retail sectors tracked by the Department of Commerce, 11 reported a decline in monthly sales. The largest decline was in Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instruments & Book Stores (-7.5%), followed by General Merchandise Stores (-5.4%) and Nonstore Retailers (also at -5.4%). The two retail sectors that didn’t report a monthly decrease were Gasoline Stations (+3.6%) and Food & Beverage Stores (+0%).
But Wall Street doesn’t appear overly concerned with this sudden pullback in sales. In February, much of the country was reeling from the arctic blast of cold and snow, which hindered travel to local retailers and reduced demand for nonessential purchases. February’s deluge of adverse weather was headlined by Texas and its near statewide power shutdown that left more than five million homes and businesses without power for extended periods of time.
Despite February’s setback, there remains a solid optimism for the retail industry. Monthly retail sales totaled $561.7 billion, a 6.3% increase from February 2020. February also marked the ninth consecutive month where monthly retail sales are actually higher than they were before the pandemic. Vaccines should continue to accelerate the reopening of the U.S. economy, unleashing a pent-up consumer demand previously hindered by pandemic restrictions.
But the recovery in the retail industry hasn’t been evenly distributed. There are three retail sectors still struggling to reach their pre-pandemic level of monthly sales. The heavily-stressed Food Services & Drinking Places sector is down 17% over the past year. Clothing & Clothing Accessories Stores (-11.3%) and Electronic & Appliance Stores (-3.1%) are the other two sectors that have also failed to achieve a complete recovery.
Conversely, some sectors have thrived. Nonstore Retail sales have increased 25.9% over the past 12 months. Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument & Book Store sales are up 15.4% while Building Materials & Garden Equipment & Supplies Dealer sales are up 14.2%. These sectors reflect the transition to online shopping as well as the hobbies and home improvement projects Americans embraced during the pandemic.
The monthly retail sales data has a long history of one-off dips and blips. Without question, February is certainly one of those sizable dips. But 2021 is expected to be a stellar year for the U.S. economy, fueled by the continued rollout of the vaccines. And despite this pullback in February, that economic strength should carry over into the retail industry.
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
