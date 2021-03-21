MARK-TO-MARKET: Retail sales down, but not out

But the recovery in the retail industry hasn’t been evenly distributed. There are three retail sectors still struggling to reach their pre-pandemic level of monthly sales. The heavily-stressed Food Services & Drinking Places sector is down 17% over the past year. Clothing & Clothing Accessories Stores (-11.3%) and Electronic & Appliance Stores (-3.1%) are the other two sectors that have also failed to achieve a complete recovery.

Conversely, some sectors have thrived. Nonstore Retail sales have increased 25.9% over the past 12 months. Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument & Book Store sales are up 15.4% while Building Materials & Garden Equipment & Supplies Dealer sales are up 14.2%. These sectors reflect the transition to online shopping as well as the hobbies and home improvement projects Americans embraced during the pandemic.

The monthly retail sales data has a long history of one-off dips and blips. Without question, February is certainly one of those sizable dips. But 2021 is expected to be a stellar year for the U.S. economy, fueled by the continued rollout of the vaccines. And despite this pullback in February, that economic strength should carry over into the retail industry.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.