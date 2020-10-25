MARK-TO-MARKET: Retail sales fuel America’s economic recovery

To sustain its rebound, the economy will be relying on the American consumer to continue their pace of spending into the all-important retail holiday shopping season. The season is formally defined by the 61 calendar shopping days in November and December. It can generate nearly 10 times the sales than the industry’s second-largest shopping holiday, the back-to-school season.

Can the American consumer continue its break-neck pace of spending through the rest of the year? That answer begins in seven days.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

