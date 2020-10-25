MARK-TO-MARKET: Retail sales fuel America’s economic recovery

As we navigate a very winding and bumpy road through this pandemic, it’s hard to imagine the extent of resiliency shown by the American consumer. Back in March and April, the U.S. economy lost a staggering 22.2 million jobs. The national unemployment rate soared to 14.7%. As businesses were forcibly shuttered and citizens were placed on lockdown, the economic growth in the April-June second quarter fell at an annualized rate of 31.4% — the largest quarterly decline in U.S. history.
Fast-forward to today, where the latest Retail Sales Report showed that sales in September increased by 1.9% to $549.3 billion — a new record high for sales in a single month. It’s also the fourth consecutive month where monthly retail sales are now higher than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. Released each month by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Retail Sales Report consists of receipts from stores and merchants incorporating all in-store, internet and catalogue sales.
In September, 12 of 13 retail sectors reported gains in monthly sales. The top performing sector was Clothing & Clothing Accessories Stores, which posted an 11% monthly gain. Rounding out the Top 5 were Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument & Book Stores (5.7%), Motor Vehicle & Parts Dealers (3.6%), Food Services & Drinking Places (2.1%) and finally, General Merchandise Stores (1.8%). The lone sector to post a loss of sales in September was Electronics & Appliance Stores (-1.6%).
Not only does the September report reflect the resiliency of the U.S. economy, but it shows the adaptability of both consumers and businesses as each increasingly incorporates technology into the retail process. In fact, the biggest year-to-date gain among all 13 retail sectors has been Nonstore Retailers, which primarily consists of online retailers, such as Amazon. From January-September, retail sales among Nonstore Retailers has surged by a massive 23%.
In contrast, the biggest year-to-date decline in retail sales is Gasoline Stations (-15.6%) where travel restrictions, quarantines and social-distancing measures have reduced demand for gas and related services. Food Services & Drinking Places is close behind with a 15.2% year-to-date decline.
September’s Retail Sales Report further echoes an increasingly optimistic American consumer and an improving labor market. The unemployment rate has fallen from 14.7% in April to 7.9% while the economy has since recovered about 52% of the 22.2 million jobs lost in March and April.
The surge in consumer spending — which drives nearly 70% of U.S. economic growth — has fueled much of America’s economic recovery. For the July-September third quarter, the general consensus on Wall Street is for the economy to have grown at an annualized rate of 25%, a vast turnaround from the second quarter’s -31.4% rate. The third-quarter economic growth rate will be released by the Department of Commerce this upcoming Thursday.
To sustain its rebound, the economy will be relying on the American consumer to continue their pace of spending into the all-important retail holiday shopping season. The season is formally defined by the 61 calendar shopping days in November and December. It can generate nearly 10 times the sales than the industry’s second-largest shopping holiday, the back-to-school season.
Can the American consumer continue its break-neck pace of spending through the rest of the year? That answer begins in seven days.
Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.
