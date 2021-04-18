MARK-TO-MARKET: Retail sales recover from dismal February

March’s retail sales data highlights the impact vaccines and a more open economy are having on the American retail industry. For example, Clothing & Clothing Accessories Stores and Food Services & Drinking Places were brutalized by the pandemic. Both represent retail sectors that rely heavily on in-person foot traffic to drive sales. But in March, their respective 18.3% and 13.4% gains vastly outpaced that of Nonstore Retailers, which are primarily online retailers such as Amazon. In March, Nonstore Retailers posted just a 6% monthly gain in sales — ranking 10th out of all 13 retail sectors.

As the data suggests, the offshoot of these vaccines is a gradual return to pre-pandemic spending norms. Consumers are increasingly dining outside their home. In March, sales at Food Services & Drinking Places (bars and restaurants) rose 13.4% while Food & Beverage Stores (grocery and liquor stores) gained just 0.7%.

Despite the tremendous recovery in the retail industry, the gains among the various 13 sectors remain highly uneven. Whereas monthly online shopping sales have soared near 35% since February 2020, the bar and restaurant industries have yet to reach their pre-pandemic level. March’s retail sales data is but a quick snapshot of the current state of the retail industry. But it does provide a reassurance that 2021’s economic recovery remains on track.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

