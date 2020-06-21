MARK-TO-MARKET: Retail sales rise, but challenges remain

Of the 13 retail sectors tracked by the Department of Commerce, all posted a monthly increase in sales during May. The biggest gain was in Clothing & Clothing Accessories Stores, which recorded a massive 188% increase in sales. Rounding out the Top 5 performers were Furniture & Home Furnishings Stores (+89.7%), Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instruments & Book Stores (+88.2%), Electronics & Appliance Stores (+50.5%) and Motor Vehicle & Parts Dealers (+44.1%).

For the financial markets, the broader landscape for the May retail sales data is its implications on consumer spending. Consumer spending is the biggest driver of our economy, accounting for more than two-thirds of economic growth. And in 2019, we saw the impact that strong consumer spending has on the U.S. economy.

Despite our global trade disputes, in 2019, we still had a very strong U.S. economy. But if we break down the metrics of that economic growth, it was far from a perfect economy. In fact, we had noted weakness in business spending, capital expenditures and manufacturing. However, consumer spending was strong enough to carry the load of U.S. economic growth through this challenging time.

The financial markets realize that strong consumer spending can help overcome a lot of deficiencies in the economy. This year, the new challenge is the COVID-19 virus. And, like we saw in 2019, there will be parts of the economy that will take longer to rebound. But if consumer spending remains strong enough, it can help the U.S. economy overcome these flaws — just as it did in 2019. And given the extensive economic damage caused by the COVID-19 virus, that’s exactly what we’ll need.

